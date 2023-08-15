Taliban Fighters, Unsettled by Peace, Seek New Battles Abroad

7 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

As a generation of fighters raised in war now finds itself stuck in a country at peace, hundreds of young Taliban soldiers have crossed illegally into Pakistan to battle alongside an insurgent group, according to Taliban members, local leaders and security analysts. They are determined to continue waging jihad — wherever in the world it takes them. The exodus has renewed long standing fears about violent extremism spilling out of Afghanistan under the Taliban and destabilizing neighboring countries or one day reaching Western targets.

