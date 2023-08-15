Iagona ScrutisWeb Vulnerabilities Could Expose ATMs to Remote Hacking

Several vulnerabilities discovered in the ScrutisWeb ATM fleet monitoring software made by French company Iagona could be exploited to remotely hack ATMs. These security holes were found by Synack Red Team members and were patched by the vendor in July 2023 with the release of ScrutisWeb version 2.1.38. ScrutisWeb allows organizations to monitor banking or retail ATM fleets from a web browser, enabling them to quickly respond to problems.

