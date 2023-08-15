Zoom recently introduced two generative artificial intelligence (AI) features. Zoom then updated their terms of services, which gave them the right to use customer data for training these AI models without needing customer consent. However, after criticism from customers on social media concerned with privacy implications, Zoom says it will take back this change to its terms of service that allowed the company to use some customer content to train its machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). The policy has now been revised to give customers the right to opt out of having their data used for AI training.

Read more: https://www.darkreading.com/analytics/following-pushback-zoom-says-it-won-t-use-customer-data-to-train-ai-models