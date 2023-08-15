5 Tips for Securing Data When Using a Personal Mac for Work

Security risks arise when using your personal Mac for work. However, there are ways to secure your Mac and protect your organization’s information. The first tip is to encrypt your Mac’s hard drive using FileVault. FileVault provides protection against your company’s proprietary information being stolen from your Mac. Other tips include, using a separate email app, using a different browser exclusively for work-related tasks, don’t start work-related files within your personal iCloud account, and do not load work-related passwords to Apple Keychain.

