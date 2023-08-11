Web3 Security Experts Launch Telegram Bot For DeFi Hack Victims

A new telegram bot, dubbed Seal 911, is an experimental security solution spearheaded by a group of Web3 security experts to provide a hotline in case of crypto emergencies. Multimillion-dollar hacks and exploits have become all too common in Web3, with losses amounting to at least $303M in July alone, according to security firm Certik. With so much at risk, the idea of creating an emergency network struck a chord with a number of security-minded folks in the Web3 sector who have banded together to build the Seal 911 bot. “Our experimental solution: a Telegram bot which anyone can use during emergencies to get in touch with trusted members of the security community and their extensive network of contacts,” wrote Paradigm’s head of security, samczsun. So far, a number of experts from projects such as Paradigm, ConsenSys, MetaMask, Yearn, and Polygon, as well as independent researchers have come forward to support the initiative. Users who send a private direct message to the bot can click the “I have an emergency” button, and an available expert will answer the call. If disaster strikes in Web3, the right security expert can make all the difference, but for everyday users, knowing exactly who to turn to can be difficult in a decentralized ecosystem where no single entity is in charge.

