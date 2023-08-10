From OpenAI To Stripe, Artificial Intelligence Is Remaking The Cloud

Artificial intelligence is transforming cloud computing as we know it, as evidenced by Forbes’ latest Cloud 100 list of the sector’s best privately-held companies. This year, AI is everywhere: New No. 1 OpenAI and No. 2 Databricks are supplying tools to help companies build AI features. No. 3 Stripe, a fintech company, adopted the tech to combat fraud; No. 4 Canva embedded AI features into its design software; No. 7 Grammarly launched a writing assistant that uses AI to spit out paragraphs of text almost instantaneously. “The feeling I get talking to customers is everyone feels like this is a technology of transformation targeted specifically at their industry,” Dario Amodei, CEO of list newcomer No. 73 Anthropic, told Forbes. “Except, it’s targeted specifically at every industry.” San Francisco-based Anthropic, which makes a ChatGPT rival called Claude, is one of seven list newcomers growing rapidly thanks to the AI boom. Infrastructure providers like Databricks and No. 44 Dataiku are also benefiting. “AI is a bright spot” in the otherwise “subdued” tech sector, said Mary D’Onofrio, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, which works with Forbes to create the list.

