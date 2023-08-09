What the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs Means for the Future of AI Security

The first industry standard for Large language models (LLMs) marks a turning point that could critically impact the adoption of LLMs in business environments. This effort was not led by generative AI providers, rather it was pioneered by the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) which recently released version 1.0 of its Top 10 for Large Language Model Applications. OWASP’s Top 10s are community-driven lists of the most common security issues in a field designed to help developers implement their code safely. From over 45 vulnerabilities proposed in version 0.5, the contributors decided the 10 most critical vulnerabilities for LLM applications. John Sotiropoulos, a senior security architect at Kainos and part of the core group behind OWASP’s Top 10 for LLMs, said they tried to look across the spectrum of all the risks that LLM applications could raise. To assess the level of criticality of each vulnerability the OWASP team considered its sophistication and its relevance in how people use LLM tools, which means that the 10 listed entries range from the risk most inherent to using a single LLM to supply chain risks.

