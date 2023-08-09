Turbulent Waters: How the Black Sea Became a Hot Spot in the War

The Black Sea, bordered by Ukraine, Russia, and three NATO countries, has become an increasingly dangerous cauldron of military and geopolitical tensions. The region is deeply important to Moscow, Ukraine, and the West. Russian warships patrol the surface of the Black Sea, launching missiles at Ukrainian towns. Skimming the water’s surface, Ukrainian sea drones carry explosives toward Russian ports and vessels. In the airspace above, NATO and allied surveillance planes and drones fly over international waters, gathering intelligence used to blunt Moscow’s invasion, even as Russia fills the skies with its own aircraft.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/08/world/europe/black-sea-russia-ukraine.html