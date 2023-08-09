Nvidia drops new AI chip expected to cut development costs

Nvidia, one of the world’s leading developers of semiconductor chips, revealed its latest chip on Aug. 7, designed to power high-level artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The company said its next-generation GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip is one of the first to be equipped with an HBM3e processor, and is designed to process “ the world’s most complex generative AI workloads, spanning large language models, recommender systems and vector databases.” Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, commented in a keynote that it is giving the processor a “boost” and that: “This processor is designed for the scale-out of the world’s data centers.” While the GH200 has the same general processing unit as the H100 — the company’s most high-end chip and one of the top in the world — it comes with 141 gigabytes of advanced memory and a 72-core ARM central processor, which is at least three times more powerful than the previous chip. The latest chip from Nvidia is designed for inference, one of the two primary components of working with AI models after training them. Inference is when the model is used to generate content, make predictions and is constantly running.

