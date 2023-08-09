OODA Loop

Microsoft partners with Aptos Labs to build A.I. tools to help banks explore blockchain integrations on Azure

Since the A.I.-hype train reached full speed earlier this year, there’s been no shortage of crypto entrepreneurs trying to get a piece of the action. Developers have deployed ChatGPT-based assistants for a slew of blockchains, including Solana, Avalanche, and Bitcoin. Now, those behind the Aptos blockchain—a legacy of Facebook’s scuttled stablecoin project—have entered the fray—but with a key twist. On Wednesday, Aptos Labs announced that it had officially partnered with Microsoft to build what it calls the Aptos Assistant, a ChatGPT-powered chatbot that provides both users and developers information and analysis about the Aptos ecosystem. This is a more ambitious effort than some other crypto-related A.I., which have often revolved around licensing OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The new A.I. integration is just one facet of a larger partnership between Microsoft, one of the key backers behind ChatGPT developer OpenAI, and Aptos Labs, which has already secured $350 million in funding from investors, according to Crunchbase. As part of the tie-up, Aptos Labs will host validator nodes, or servers, that help secure a blockchain and process transactions on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.

Full story : Aptos Labs partners with Microsoft to build a ChatGPT-powered Aptos Assistant and plans to host validator notes on Azure; GitHub will add Aptos’ Move to Copilot.

