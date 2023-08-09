An Oil-Rich Ally Tests Its Relationship With the U.S.

6 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates is a key American ally who counts on the United States to defend his country. However, he has traveled to Russia twice over the past year to meet with President Vladimir V. Putin, and later this month the Emirati and Chinese air forces plan to train together for the first time. This is a notable shift for an oil-rich Gulf nation that has long relied on American fighter jets, weapons, and protection. American officials have had limited success in persuading the ruler to align with U.S. foreign policy, especially when it comes to limiting Chinese military ties and isolating Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The growing ties with North American rivals and expanding economies like India are all in preparation for a world that may no longer be dominated by the United States.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/08/world/middleeast/uae-russia-china-us.html