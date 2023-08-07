Government agencies in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US have published a list of the software vulnerabilities that were most frequently exploited in malicious attacks in 2022. Last year, the Five Eyes agencies say, threat actors mainly targeted internet-facing systems that were not patched against older, known vulnerabilities. Timely patching these known vulnerabilities could potentially decrease the pace of malicious cyber actor operations. Throughout 20222, the report agencies observed the frequent exploitations of 12 vulnerabilities.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/five-eyes-agencies-call-attention-to-most-frequently-exploited-vulnerabilities/