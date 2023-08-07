CISA Unveils Plan to Measure Cybersecurity Success

The Cybersecurity Strategic Plan marks the CISA’s roadmap for the next three years as the agency works with the larger Biden administration to safeguard America’s digital networks from the increased onslaught of malicious cyber attacks. The plan has nine objectives and its three overarching goals include prioritizing coordinated threat disclosure, proactive vulnerability analyses, and implementing cybersecurity investments. Artificial intelligence software and quantum computing are highlighted as potentially risky technologies that threaten current cybersecurity protocol. CISA’s strategy to deal with these emerging threats is to work with the developers of these technologies and prepare digital systems.

Read more: https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2023/08/cisa-unveils-plan-measure-cybersecurity-success/389156/