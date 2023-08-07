Budget Constraints Threaten Cybersecurity in Government Bodies

Government organizations are attractive targets for threat actors according to BlackBerry. Due to the limited resources and often immature cyber defense programs, these publicly funded organizations are struggling against the threat of attacks. BlackBerry reports there has been a 40% increase in cyberattacks against government agencies and the public services sector.

In healthcare, the convergence of valuable data and critical services presents a lucrative target for cybercriminals. As ransomware groups continue to target organizations in these industries, there is an increased importance of securing patient data and safeguarding the delivery of essential medical services. The financial services are also facing persistent threats. As online banking increases in popularity, the financial sector faces more cybersecurity challenges.

