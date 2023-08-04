Robotics and Artificial Intelligence are two terms that are often confused and sometimes not distinguished, but they actually refer to different technologies. Artificial intelligence is a discipline that focuses on enabling machines to develop the same intellectual capabilities as humans. Robotics, on the other hand, is the science of designing and building physical robots to improve automation and innovation. Robotics and AI are two related fields of science and technology, but with several differences. Robotics is the discipline that deals with designing machines capable of automating tasks. In this sense, robotics experts also create, programme and operate these automated elements to develop certain skills and tasks. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is a branch of computing that studies how machines can mimic the cognitive processes of humans, learning and reasoning in order to solve problems and carry out specific tasks, just as a human being would. AI experts design algorithms so that machines are able to learn autonomously, solve problems, understand language and reason using logic.

Full explainer : Differences between robotics and Artificial Intelligence.