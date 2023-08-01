Sweden rules out sweeping changes to free speech law amid Quran burnings

Sweden’s government has stated that it has no plans to make significant changes to its freedom of speech laws. However, it will explore measures that would allow police to intervene and prevent the burning of holy books in public if there is a clear threat to national security. The recent incidents of Quran burning in Sweden and Denmark have sparked outrage in Muslim countries, leading to demands for the Nordic governments to address the issue. While respecting freedom of speech, the Swedish Prime Minister emphasized the importance of using it responsibly and respectfully, promoting a respectful tone between countries and peoples. The government also announced temporary ramping up of internal security and border controls to give police wider authority to stop and search people.

