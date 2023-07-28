North Korea’s Kim displays nuclear-capable missiles, drones at parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has displayed nuclear-capable missiles and attack drone in a large military parade in Pyongyang. The parade was overseen by Kim and marked “Victory Day,” North Korea’s name for the end of hostilities in the Korean War in 1950-53. Kim was accompanied by visiting delegations from China and Russia at the parade.

North Korea’s Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles and a flyover by new attack and spy drones were featured in the parade. North Korean state media stated the Russian delegation and Kim had viewed a military exhibition together and held discussions on military matters related to regional and international security. North Korea has carried out repeated weapons tests this year, including launches of the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, causing elevated tensions on the Korean Peninsula at the time of this parade.

