Netflix Is Hiring An AI Manager For Up To $900K Amid Ongoing Strikes

Netflix is hiring a product manager to ramp up internal use of artificial intelligence. Considering that a major dispute in the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes concerns how film and TV productions use machine learning, it isn’t the best look. In the job listing first spotted by The Intercept, Netflix offers a whopping salary range of $300,000 to $900,000 to the successful applicant, who will be based either in its Los Gatos, California office or remotely on the U.S. West Coast. Their tasks will include developing the “strategic vision” for Netflix’s use of AI through its machine learning platform, which the company says “offers ML/AI practitioners across Netflix the means to achieve the highest possible impact with their work by making it easy to develop, deploy and improve their machine-learning models.” The product manager’s job would also involve assessing its use, run programs for “user education” of the platform, and keeping tabs on new innovations in the technology. Crucially, it currently isn’t clear whether this role will be directly involved in or impact the creation of content.

