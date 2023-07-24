Regulating artificial intelligence has been a hot topic in Washington in recent months, with lawmakers holding hearings and news conferences and the White House announcing voluntary A.I. safety commitments by seven technology companies on Friday. But a closer look at the activity raises questions about how meaningful the actions are in setting policies around the rapidly evolving technology. The answer is that it is not very meaningful yet. The United States is only at the beginning of what is likely to be a long and difficult path toward the creation of A.I. rules, lawmakers and policy experts said. While there have been hearings, meetings with top tech executives at the White House and speeches to introduce A.I. bills, it is too soon to predict even the roughest sketches of regulations to protect consumers and contain the risks that the technology poses to jobs, the spread of disinformation and security. “This is still early days, and no one knows what a law will look like yet,” said Chris Lewis, president of the consumer group Public Knowledge, which has called for the creation of an independent agency to regulate A.I. and other tech companies.

Full article : In U.S., Regulating A.I. Is in Its ‘Early Days.’