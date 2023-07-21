Swedish embassy in Iraq relocates after attack over Quran burning

The Swedish embassy in Iraq is temporarily relocating back to Stockholm according to the country’s foreign ministry. The move comes a day after the Swedish embassy was attacked in protest against a second event held to desecrate the Quran in Sweden. Both the embassy’s operations and staff are being relocated to Stockholm.

Hundreds of Iraqis stormed the embassy in central Baghdad early on Thursday and set it on fire. The Iraqi government later expelled the Swedish ambassador. The move also comes as Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson said it is investigating reports that Iraq had suspended work permits of its employees. Iraqi state media reported on Thursday that the permits were suspended, while the Iraqi prime minister’s foreign affairs advisor said Ericsson had not been suspended. A demonstration had been held in Stockholm on Thursday where provocateurs kicked and damaged a book they said was the Quran. They did not burn the book as they initially threatened to do. Reactions from the Middle East were strong after the event in Stockholm and Western countries condemned the storming of the Swedish embassy in Iraq. Protests took place in both Iraq and Iran to denounce the even in Sweden.

