Let me begin with a disclaimer: I’m an artificial intelligence (AI) optimist! Experts are buzzing with predictions that AI will be the driving force behind the entire threat intelligence industry in the next five years. It’s like having a cyber-savvy superhero working tirelessly in the background to keep us safe. As a CEO in the industry, I see tremendous applications of AI in cybersecurity soon, particularly in threat intelligence. With a new era of autonomous threat detection and response coming, I expect that AI will play a pivotal role in collecting, processing and synthesizing threats, transforming the way organizations combat cyber risks. In the next half-decade, the threat intelligence industry is positioned to turn into a high-speed, machine-driven operation. Autonomous systems are already capable of gathering and processing massive quantities of data from a multitude of sources—from network traffic and log files to dark web forums. They can churn through this data at speeds and scales that humans could never match, identifying patterns, correlations and anomalies that hint at potential threats.

Full opinion : How AI-Enabled Threat Intelligence Is Becoming Our Future.