Manipur: India outrage after women paraded naked in violence-hit state

A video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in the state of Manipur, India, amid violent ethnic clashes, has caused widespread outrage. The police have opened a case of gang rape and arrested one man, with others expected to be held soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken out, saying the incident has “shamed India” and promised that “no guilty will be spared.” The assault occurred on May 4 but gained national attention when the video went viral on social media. Manipur has been plagued by clashes between Meitei and Kuki tribal communities, resulting in deaths and displacements. The incident has sparked calls for justice and action to address the ongoing violence in the state.

