Mitigating AI-Based Cyberattacks

The enemies have the machine gun while most of us are still hurling rocks. That’s how it feels today in the tech teams of many—if not most—mid-sized companies. Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing at an exponentially accelerated pace, and there is growing evidence and concern about its use in offensive cyberattacks. The prospect of cybercriminals or even nation-states wielding lightning-fast AI-powered penetration sequences to breach networks, steal data and cause damage is a sobering one. However, it is possible to mitigate the dangers of AI in offensive cyberattacks through proactive measures, continuous monitoring and ongoing development. AI can also analyze data more effectively, giving attackers greater insight into vulnerabilities and allowing them to identify breach paths more accurately. This has created a whole new layer of complexity in the life of a CISO, as traditional cybersecurity solutions no longer suffice. Multifactor authentication (MFA), regular patching, endpoint security and well-implemented firewalls are the basics.

