Nigeria’s President Tinubu chosen as new West Africa bloc chief

The West African regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has chosen Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as its new chairman. The region is facing a time of deepening insecurity, military coups and violent activity from armed groups in the area. West Africa has witnessed six successful military coups since 2020. There was also an attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau whose president Umaro Sissoco Embalo passed on the chairmanship of the bloc to Tinubu on Sunday after a vote.

The Nigerian president has called for action against insecurity and coups. Tinubu pledged to prioritize political stability, peace and security, and regional economic integration among the 16 countries in the ECOWAS block. The chairmanship is typically a one-year tenure and rotates among the members of the 16 countries.

