OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, and the arrival of ChatGPT caused a significant disruption in the AI/ML community. In the last decade, the rapid evolution of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) has sparked a striking digital revolution. From supervised learning to groundbreaking advancements, AI and ML have swiftly progressed with the development of the following things:-
- Unsupervised learning
- Semi-supervised learning
- Reinforcement learning
- Deep learning
Generative AI, the latest frontier of technology, employs deep neural networks to learn patterns and structures from extensive training data, which enables the creation of similar new content. A recently published research paper explores the potential risks, limitations, challenges, and opportunities of GenAI in the field of cybersecurity and privacy.
Full analysis : ChatGPT to ThreatGPT: Generative AI Impact in Cybersecurity and Privacy.