OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, and the arrival of ChatGPT caused a significant disruption in the AI/ML community. In the last decade, the rapid evolution of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) has sparked a striking digital revolution. From supervised learning to groundbreaking advancements, AI and ML have swiftly progressed with the development of the following things:-

Unsupervised learning

Semi-supervised learning

Reinforcement learning

Deep learning

Generative AI, the latest frontier of technology, employs deep neural networks to learn patterns and structures from extensive training data, which enables the creation of similar new content. A recently published research paper explores the potential risks, limitations, challenges, and opportunities of GenAI in the field of cybersecurity and privacy.

Full analysis : ChatGPT to ThreatGPT: Generative AI Impact in Cybersecurity and Privacy.