AI Jobs Searches Skyrocket While Crypto Jobs Interest Plummets

The shifting sands of the tech job market are prominently reflected in the latest employment search trends. A surge in searches for “AI jobs” is eclipsing interest in “crypto jobs.” The new employment trends highlight a pivot in job seekers’ attention as the allure of blockchain technology fades. Google Trends data indicates that the search interest for AI jobs has peaked at four times the volume of crypto jobs at their respective apices. The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and investments in artificial intelligence by Google and Microsoft have stimulated this upward trend. This shift in interest underscores the demand for AI professionals across industries, highlighting the mainstream integration of this technology. In contrast, searches for crypto jobs are on a sharp decline, following an initial surge during the bull market of 2020. Despite the high-profile entry of companies like Venmo, MasterCard, and PayPal into the crypto space, and nations like El Salvador recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender, crypto jobs interest could not match AI jobs popularity.

