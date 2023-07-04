OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

U.S. Looks to Restrict China’s Access to Cloud Computing to Protect Advanced Technology

News Briefs, Technology / by

The Biden administration is preparing to restrict Chinese companies’ access to U.S. cloud-computing services, according to people familiar with the situation, in a move that could further strain relations between the world’s economic superpowers. The new rule, if adopted, would likely require U.S. cloud-service providers such as Amazon.com AMZN -0.11%decrease; red down pointing triangle and Microsoft MSFT -0.75%decrease; red down pointing triangle to seek U.S. government permission before they provide cloud-computing services that use advanced artificial-intelligence chips to Chinese customers, the people said. The Biden administration’s move would follow other recent measures as Washington and Beijing wage a high-stakes conflict over access to the supply chain for the world’s most advanced technology. Beijing Monday announced export restrictions on metals used in advanced chip manufacturing, days ahead of a visit to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Full exclusive : U.S. plans to require AWS and other cloud providers to seek permission before providing services that use advanced AI chips to Chinese customers.

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.