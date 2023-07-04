The rapid advance of generative artificial intelligence has cybersecurity professionals and regulators bracing for the worst. Recently, federal lawmakers have called OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in to testify about the safety and risks that AI poses to national security and the economy, while select Silicon Valley business leaders have argued that all AI research should be paused until more safeguards can be enforced. With machine learning fueling new visual, auditory, and textual methods of trickery, the longstanding “arms race” between cyber attackers and cybersecurity practitioners has left both sides with new opportunities to act at the speed of data to identify new vulnerabilities. With this, well-known attack vectors cybersecurity professionals know how to defend against, like social media manipulation or intrusive malware will likely become more precise and difficult to thwart with standard detection software. The good news is that just as quickly as threat actors come up with new AI-generated attacks, good guys are using the technology to bolster their defenses and recognize patterns or anomalies in their environment that wouldn’t register without AI.

Full opinion : AI versus AI is the next battle for security.