Russia claims to have foiled an assassination attempt in Crimea

Russia claims to have avoided a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Sergey Aksyonov, Russia’s installed head of Crimea. The Federal Security Service says it had arrested a Russian national recruited as an assassin by Ukraine’s intelligence agency on Monday. The suspect was alleged to have undergone explosives, reconnaissance and sabotage training in Ukraine.

There has been not immediate comment from Ukraine on the allegation. This statement came during a period of intensified security in Crimea, according to Russian media reports. The security has also been increased in the Black Sea peninsula and near the bridge from Russia’s southern Krasnodar region into Crimea. The assassin was detained when he was attempting to retrieve an explosive device from a hiding place. The explosive was expected to be placed near or on Aksyonov’s car. The agency did not name the man that was detained.

