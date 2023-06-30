ASML Hit With New Dutch Limits on Chip Gear Exports to China

The Netherlands published new export controls that will restrict more of ASML Holding NV’s chipmaking machines from being sent to China. The new regulation will force ASML to apply for licenses to ship some advanced deep ultraviolet lithography, or DUV, systems. The measures, which were published in the Dutch official gazette on Friday, will come into effect on Sept. 1, the government said in an emailed statement. Although the measures don’t specifically mention China or ASML, they are designed to restrict the shipments of three models of the company’s machines to the Asian country, Bloomberg News previously reported. ASML is one of the most important parts of the semiconductor supply chain, with a near-monopoly on the machines that chipmakers need to produce the most advanced chips. ASML, Europe’s most valuable tech company, said “we do not expect these measures to have a material impact on our financial outlook” for 2023 or in the longer term, the company said in a statement on Friday. The company vowed to comply with all export regulations introduced by the Dutch, US and EU authorities. “It is important to consider that the additional Dutch export controls only pertain to the TWINSCAN NXT:2000i and subsequent immersion systems,” ASML said.

