Uncovering How AI’s Dual Relationship With Cybersecurity Operates

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has invented a new wave of challenges and concerns. Newer technologies such as ChatGPT, robotic surgeries, threat analytics and cybersecurity automation create relationships where protection and harm collectively operate. In the 1970s, many computer science professionals completed courses in expert and decision-making systems that discussed AI. It’s heavily used today to support cyber operational teams, web-based applications and social media channels. In simple terms, AI platforms depend on digital protection and support cybersecurity platforms such as IBM X-Force Exchange, ThreatConnect or SolarWinds Security Event Manager to defend against intrusions. IDC estimated in 2022 that worldwide spending by governments and businesses on AI technology would top $500 billion in 2023. This figure explains that AI is critical and why the industry must integrate cybersecurity into its design. Cybersecurity has evolved and played a pivotal role in AI discussions due to threat feeds, AI platform protection and the need for rapid data analysis.

