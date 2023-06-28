The Biden administration is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, as concerns rise over the power of the technology in the hands of U.S. rivals, according to people familiar with the situation. The Commerce Department could move as soon as early next month to stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip-makers to customers in China and other countries of concern without first obtaining a license, the people said. The action would be part of final rules codifying and expanding the export control measures announced last October, some of the people said. U.S. chip makers such as Nvidia will be affected by the move which could happen as early as July. Nvidia produces graphics chips responsible for driving the technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Alphabet’s Bard chatbots. China’s CSI artificial intelligence index fell 3% on that news on Wednesday in Asia. The Shenzhen-traded shares of Inspur Electronic Information Industry slumped 10% and Chengdu Information Technology of Chinese Academy of Sciences dropped nearly 8%. These firms primarily produce computers and software. The Commerce Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Full exclusive : U.S. Considers New Curbs on AI Chip Exports to China