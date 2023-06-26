Hezbollah says it downed Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

The Hezbollah group in Lebanon says it has downed an Israeli drone in souther Lebanon near its border with Israel. The Iran-backed group shot down the drone as it crossed into Lebanese air space. The Israeli military said one if its drones fell into Lebanese territory during routine military activities.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border have been rising in the past weeks, mainly in a disputed area, Shebaa Farms. Earlier in June, Israeli soldiers used tear gas to disperse Lebanese protesters who were throwing stones at the soldiers along the border. The protest was held on the edge of Kfar Chouba hills, Beirut claims this area is Lebanese land occupied by Israel. Hezbollah carried out military exercises in May near the country’s southern border in a show of military power.

