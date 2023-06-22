Wall Street-Backed Cryptocurrency Exchange EDX Goes Live

EDX Markets – a cryptocurrency exchange that received support from behemoths in the finance sector, such as Fidelity Digital Assets, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities – went live. Initially, the platform will support four of the leading digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. The development could be one reason behind the recent massive surge in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is up 8% for the past 24 hours, hovering at a six-week high of almost $29,000. Bitcoin Cash has performed even better, registering a 25% price increase. EDX Markets, “designed to enable safe and compliant trading of digital assets through trusted intermediaries,” opened trading on June 20. The platform vowed to adopt best practices to provide clients with “distinctive benefits” like competitive quotes, liquidity, and a non-custodial model established to alleviate conflict of interest. The initial assets traded on the exchange are the two largest by market capitalization – BTC and ETH – as well as LTC and BCH.

