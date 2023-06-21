US lawmakers introduce National AI Commission Act

On June 20, a bipartisan group of United States lawmakers introduced a bill to establish a commission to study the country’s approach toward artificial intelligence (AI). The bill’s primary objective revolves around establishing regulations in the AI industry. The act comes hot on the heels of consumer protection groups in the European Union (EU) urging regulators to conduct investigations on AI models behind popular chatbots. The bipartisan National AI Commission Act was introduced by Representatives Ted Lieu, Ken Buck and Anna Eshoo. The bill proposes the creation of a national body to formulate a comprehensive framework for regulating AI. The act aims to address the potential risks associated with AI technology, with Lieu emphasizing the importance of preventing harm that can arise from unregulated AI. The commission will bring together experts, government officials, industry representatives and labor stakeholders to achieve this. Their collective efforts will focus on providing recommendations for effective AI regulation, according to the lawmakers. Merve Hickok, president of the Center for AI and Digital Policy, voiced support for the National AI Commission. She said the proposal is timely and crucial, as it would establish essential regulations for AI and facilitate public involvement in shaping the nation’s AI strategy.

