OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

5 ways generative AI will help bring greater precision to cybersecurity

News Briefs, Technology / by

Every cybersecurity vendor has a different vision of how generative AI will serve its customers, yet they all share a common direction. Generative AI brings a new focus on data accuracy, precision and real-time insights. DevOps, product engineering and product management are delivering new generative AI-based products in record time, looking to capitalize on the technology’s strengths. All vendors realize generative AI is a double-edged sword, and each must provide guidance for reducing risks. Several have designed safeguards into their products, including Airgap Networks, CrowdStrike, Microsoft Security Copilot and Zscaler. Demand for generative AI-based cybersecurity platforms and solutions is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22% between 2022 and 2023 and reach a market value of $11.2 billion in 2032, up from $1.6 billion in 2022. Canalys estimates that more than 70% of businesses will have their cybersecurity operations supported by generative AI tools within the next five years.

Full story : 5 ways generative AI will help bring greater precision to cybersecurity.

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.