5 ways generative AI will help bring greater precision to cybersecurity

Every cybersecurity vendor has a different vision of how generative AI will serve its customers, yet they all share a common direction. Generative AI brings a new focus on data accuracy, precision and real-time insights. DevOps, product engineering and product management are delivering new generative AI-based products in record time, looking to capitalize on the technology’s strengths. All vendors realize generative AI is a double-edged sword, and each must provide guidance for reducing risks. Several have designed safeguards into their products, including Airgap Networks, CrowdStrike, Microsoft Security Copilot and Zscaler. Demand for generative AI-based cybersecurity platforms and solutions is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22% between 2022 and 2023 and reach a market value of $11.2 billion in 2032, up from $1.6 billion in 2022. Canalys estimates that more than 70% of businesses will have their cybersecurity operations supported by generative AI tools within the next five years.

