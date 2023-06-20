Keeping An Eye On AI: The New Skills Needed To Embrace Artificial Intelligence

It’s been called the biggest breakthrough in the fight against deadly superbugs in decades. Scientists have successfully used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyse thousands of chemical compounds and identify a new antibiotic to treat lethal drug resistant bacteria. The transformational technology has been hailed as a revolutionary force in science and medicine, but it has widespread applications in business too. Business leaders are focused on two principal areas where AI and data science can be effectively integrated into their operations. Firstly, ensuring that all available data is being used to inform the decision-making process; AI can efficiently integrate and analyse enormous amounts of data, saving huge amounts of time and resource. And secondly, applying AI to evolve the products or services that a company is delivering, including rapid prototype development. In both scenarios, AI can amplify the scale and speed at which businesses can function.

