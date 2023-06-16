For the first time, IBM has used a quantum computer to solve a problem that that stumps the leading classical methods. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in the path towards useful quantum computing systems and software. IBM has published a paper in Nature that describes a breakthrough in Quantum computing wherein they solved a complex problem that leading supercomputing approximation methods could not handle. This achievement could accelerate the timeline toward a day when scientists across disciplines could use quantum systems to solve previously intractable problems in chemistry, material science, AI and more. How they got there is an interesting story, working with error-prone qubits that operate in temperatures below that of deep space, and using classical supercomputer simulations to check the results. IBM wanted to test the idea that the 127-qubit Eagle quantum computer could provide value for a useful problem that challenged the leading classical methods. But to do so, they had to solve two really hard problems. First, they had to obtain accurate results from an inherently noisy and error-prone quantum computer. Second, since nobody had ever ran such a large model on a quantum computer, how would they know it was correct?

Full story : IBM Achieves Breakthrough In Quantum Computing.