Google And OpenAI Lock Horns On AI Being Regulated By The Government

Both Google and OpenAI are two famous names in the world of artificial intelligence. But that does not mean they hold the same opinions on so many matters regarding the field. The Android maker and the brainchild of ChatGPT seem to be in a current debate on a matter linked to AI and how they feel about the government taking complete control of its moderation. The news comes amid an outcry by leading tech giants and famous personalities in this world about how they felt on the matter and how concerned they were about AI taking over the globe and causing human extinction. The recent filing says that the duo are not happy with each other’s perspectives and are not failing in terms of putting their own points across the matter. They have totally opposite views on how the world of AI should be controlled by the American government as it’s about time the matter was discussed in detail. The makers of ChatGPT want a single agency that is under the leadership of the government to control the matter. So in other words, they’re up for the idea of the government specifically allocating just one agency for this matter. It would handle all of the matters related to licensing as well as governance, it further explained.

