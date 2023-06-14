AI-Fueled Satellites Are First-Movers In Launch Of The Space Economy

Just as satellites revolutionized the space age in the 20th century, artificial intelligence (AI) has ignited the newest era in space commercialization with advanced analytics that can make the world’s infrastructure grid safer and more reliable. This latest innovation comes from LiveEO, a startup that delivers AI-powered analytics from satellite imagery of linear grids. The cloud-based service is already helping electric, railway, and pipeline companies detect and act on earthbound risks fast and safely. “Intelligent satellite-based data is an efficient and eco-friendly way to monitor the ground environment around infrastructure,” said Martina Baccolo, global partner and alliances director at LiveEO. “Using AI to analyze satellite data from the earth’s surface, our solutions help companies identify and locate potential hazards to energy and transportation lines in record time with greater efficiencies.” Headquartered in Berlin with offices in the US, UK and Latvia, LiveEO primarily serves organizations that operate electric power lines, oil and gas pipelines, and railways.

