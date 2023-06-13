ChatGPT and the Race to Secure Your Intellectual Property

ChatGPT reached 100 million users in January 2023, only two months after its release. That’s a record-breaking pace for an app. Numbers at that scale indicate that generative AI — AI that creates new content as text, images, audio and video — has arrived. But with it comes new security and intellectual property (IP) issues for businesses to address. ChatGPT is being used — and misused — by businesses and criminal enterprises alike. This has security implications for your business, employees and the intellectual property you create, own and protect. With over 100 million users, the applications for ChatGPT are legion. However, there are many real-world examples of how businesses are leveraging this app. IT companies are applying the app to software development, debugging, chatbots, data analysis and more. Service companies are streamlining sales, improving customer service and automating routine tasks. Government and public service sectors see benefits in creating draft language for laws and bills and creating content in multiple languages. And countless individuals are using the app as a personal productivity tool. Of course, as with all innovations, thieves discover uses as well. Generative AI tools are being used in phishing attempts, making them faster to execute, harder to detect and easier to fall for. ChatGPT imitates real human conversation.

