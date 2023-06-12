Thousands evacuated as Philippine volcano oozes lava

Approximately 13,000 people have been evacuated in north-east Philippines as the country’s most famous volcano, Mayon, continues to ooze lava. People living in the permanent danger zone, a six kilometer radius of the volcano, fled to shelters. The volcano began spewing lava last week.

Evacuations began over the weekend as volcanic activity intensified. More people could be evacuated in the coming days. The volcanic activity is currently under the third highest warning in the five-tier system that forecasts the threat of a hazardous or explosive eruption. Although the lava is moving at a slow space, Mayon in technically erupting. The perimeter of the volcano was declared off limits after an eruption in 1814 killed 1,200 people and buried an entire town. There were fewer casualties after recent eruptions in 2013 and 2018.

