More than 40 killed in IDP camp attack in DR Congo’s Ituri

Over 40 people have been killed in an attack on a camp for internally displaced persons in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to local officials. The attack on the Lala camp occurred early on Monday and was carried out by fighters belonging to a coalition of militia groups called the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO), according to an official of the local administration.

CODECO claims to protect the Lendu community from another ethnic group, the Hema, and the DRC’s army. The camp is located 5km away from Blue, the site of a United Nations peacekeeping base. The victims will be buried in a mass grave. No reason for the attack as been given, however, CODECO has targeted displacement camps in the past.

