Russia says it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive

Russia’s defense ministry stated that it has thwarted a Ukrainian attack in Donetsk. This is the latest sign that a counter-offensive may have begun. Russia released a video of the alleged battle which shows military vehicles under heavy fire in fields. Russia claims it killed 3oo troops and destroyed 16 tanks. Moscow’s claims have not been independently verified.

On Monday, Ukraine’s military stated it did not have any information about a major attack in the region. A Ukrainian counter-offensive has been long awaited, but Kyiv has said it will not give advanced warning of its start. There has been a notable increase in military activity, with Ukraine claiming to have made marginal gains elsewhere on the front line. Russia claims the large-scale offensive in the Donetsk region on Sunday used six mechanized battalions and two tank battalions. It will take time for Ukraine to regain its territory taken by Russia as far back as nine years ago when it does mount its counter-offensive.

