India, US agree on roadmap for defence industry cooperation

India and the United States have created a roadmap for defense industry cooperation over the next few years. This move is expected to bolster New Delhi’s defense manufacturing ambitions. The United States is looking to deepen ties with India as they are the world’s largest arms importer and sees these ties with India as a counter to China’s dominance in the region.

The roadmap was finalized at a meeting between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Sing and visiting US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in New Delhi on Monday. In a few weeks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington for an official state visit and talks with US President Joe Biden. The roadmap has a large focus on identifying ways to strengthen industrial cooperation. Both countries plan to identify opportunities for co-development of new technologies and production fo existing and new systems. The roadmap will guide the policy direction for the next few years.

