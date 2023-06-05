Belgium probes alleged use of its weapons in attack on Russia

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says Belgium will ask Ukraine to clarify if Belgian rifles supplied to Kyiv were used by pro-Ukrainian troops to attack Russia’s western border. These comments came on Monday after there were reports that anti-Kremlin fighters used tactical vehicles originally given to Ukraine by the United States and Poland and carried rifles made in Belgium and the Czech Republic in a cross-border attack in Russia’s Belgorod region last month.

De Croo says that Belgium’s defense ministry and intelligence agencies are investigating the events and are asking for information to determine the series of events. His statement also mentions that European weapons are provided to Ukraine to be used in Ukrainian territory for defense purposes. Belgium is taking the situation very seriously, but De Croo did not highlight any possible consequences if the reports were confirmed. Washington is also investigating the reports that US vehicles and equipment could have been involved in the cross-border raids.

