Wave of Employer ChatGPT Bans Continues as Apple Restricts Internal Use of AI Tools

Fortune 500 companies continue to demonstrate extreme wariness of “AI chatbots” and similar AI tools in the workplace, as Apple has banned employees from using ChatGPT on work devices. An internal report claims that the ChatGPT ban was actually implemented months ago, and that the company has issued similar prohibitions for tools like GitHub’s CoPilot. Some recent incidents have demonstrated that these fears are well-founded, such as the case of Samsung employees pasting confidential code and notes from internal meetings into the version of ChatGPT that logs all input as training data for OpenAI’s suite of products. Touted as everything from a revolutionary tool of innovation to a “job-killer” that would render millions of positions obsolete within months, the embrace of ChatGPT by business has been hesitant at best thus far. In part this is due to spotty and unreliable performance at certain tasks, but it is also due to a simple lack of ability to ensure that internal company information remains confidential with hundreds to thousands of employees regularly plugging material into it.

