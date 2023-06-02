Shelling in Russian border region kills two, governor says

Two women have been killed by shelling in the Russian border region of Belgorod according to the region’s governor. The overnight drone attack and shelling also damaged buildings in the neighboring Bryansk and Kursk regions.Ukrainian officials have not commented so far.

Previously, Kyiv has denied involvement in other attacks across the border, which it claimed are carried out by Russian anti-government groups. Two more people in Belgorod were wounded in the shelling according to the governor as well. Recent weeks have seen an increase in attacks across the Russian border. On Thursday, eight people were injured in shelling in Belgorod and the latest strikes are occurring over a week after the most significant cross-border raids since the war began. Russia has launched more than 20 missile and drone attacks on Ukraine in the past month.

