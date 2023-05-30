Many major players in the video game industry have embraced the possibilities of generative AI, especially the technology has grown more mainstream in recent months. At a keynote earlier this month, Nvidia unveiled a suite of AI-powered tools for creating NPCs that it’s calling Nvidia Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE). Described as a “custom AI model foundry service,” the company says that ACE has the potential to revolutionize how NPCs are created.

The suite of tools includes Nvidia NeMo, which uses a large language model to generate text and dialogue similar to publicly-available tools like ChatGPT. Nvidia Riva is a service that uses automatic speech recognition and text-to-speech tech to “enable live speech conversation with Nvidia NeMo.” It also has Nvidia Omniverse Audio2Face, which creates facial animation for game characters from an audio source. The suite is also easily connected to Unreal Engine 5.

Full report : Nvidia Unveils AI-Powered Tech That Could Automate Many Aspects Of Game Development.