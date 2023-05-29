Nvidia introduces AI supercomputer to create ChatGPT successors

Nvidia continues to push forward in the race to develop artificial intelligence (AI) tools and applications as the company revealed plans to release more AI products. Speaking at the Computex show in Taiwan on May 28, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new AI supercomputer platform called DGX GH200. The supercomputer’s primary purpose is to aid tech companies in developing successors to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, according to Huang. Big Tech firms such as Microsoft, Meta and Google’s Alphabet are anticipated to be among some of the pioneering users of the supercomputer equipment. Huang announced a new service called Nvidia ACE for Games, which targets the video game industry. ACE will utilize AI to help give background characters in games more character. Additionally, the company plans to partner with marketing and communications giant WPP to combine AI and metaverse technologies to lower advertising costs. Nvidia is planning a new networking scheme that will accelerate the speed of information within data centers.

